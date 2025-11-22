Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Cigna Group $CI

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.2%

CI opened at $278.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.18. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.