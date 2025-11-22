The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $774.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

