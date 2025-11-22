Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $5,820,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 285,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 23.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.29.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $388.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $372.31 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 44.20%. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

