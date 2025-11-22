Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

