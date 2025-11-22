Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 172,452 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,022.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,452 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 527.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,903. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $105.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $839.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

