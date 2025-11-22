Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVPH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 480,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,178 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

