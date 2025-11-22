iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 107,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

