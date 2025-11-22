Oppenheimer Cuts Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target to $18.00

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $444.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.98. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.26 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 913,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 497,650 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,804,000 after buying an additional 442,628 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 323,587 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 318,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.