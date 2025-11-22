Bank of America Boosts Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target to $300.00

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.80% from the stock’s current price.

SNDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandisk from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Sandisk Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $200.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sandisk has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $284.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.84.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,480,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,374,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,041,000.

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

