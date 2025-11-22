Bank of America Boosts Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target to $300.00

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.80% from the stock’s current price.

SNDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandisk from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $200.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sandisk has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $284.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.84.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,480,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,374,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,041,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.