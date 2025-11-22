Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

