Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 2,829 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $158.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

