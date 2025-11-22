ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,410.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 51,200.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.2%

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

