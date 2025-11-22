Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $11.79 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 3.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $170,865,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,976,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,134,080 shares of company stock valued at $626,549,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.