Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,292 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $203.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,904. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,434.68. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $8,175,651. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

