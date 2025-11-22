Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89,187 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 260.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.31.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

