Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,123,270 shares of company stock worth $152,357,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $131.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

