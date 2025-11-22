FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 443,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the previous session’s volume of 49,479 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $49.05.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKOR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.