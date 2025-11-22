FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 443,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 795% from the previous session’s volume of 49,479 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $49.05.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.3%
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.