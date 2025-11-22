UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.40, but opened at $55.90. UltraShort Ether ETF shares last traded at $56.6260, with a volume of 337,566 shares trading hands.

UltraShort Ether ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UltraShort Ether ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of UltraShort Ether ETF by 991.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in UltraShort Ether ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UltraShort Ether ETF in the second quarter worth $156,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of UltraShort Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of UltraShort Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

UltraShort Ether ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Ether ETF (ETHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Ethereum index. The fund tracks -2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Ether. It uses futures contracts to provide inverse exposure without directly investing in Ether ETHD was launched on Jun 7, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

