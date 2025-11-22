Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 10.9% – Should You Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 72.70. 3,233,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,197,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,000.

The stock has a market cap of £707.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.50, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £268,807.50. Also, insider Giles Wilson bought 105,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

