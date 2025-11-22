Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.15. Veradigm shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 3,535 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

