ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $34.50. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $35.1790, with a volume of 1,019,309 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 8,623.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $85,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

