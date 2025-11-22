Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.1952, but opened at $32.41. Fresnillo shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HSBC raised shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Stock Down 3.2%

About Fresnillo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.