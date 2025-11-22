Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 1,751 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $132.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

