Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Synopsys worth $548,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 293,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 target price (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $388.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.36 and its 200-day moving average is $510.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

