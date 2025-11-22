Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.43 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $30,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,209,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $286.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.67 and a 200-day moving average of $271.22. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

