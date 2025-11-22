The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Boosted by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,998.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 195,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37,930.6% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 92,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,792 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 164,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,031 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

