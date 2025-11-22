Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 1,252 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

