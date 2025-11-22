Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 2,733 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

