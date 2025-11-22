Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,465 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. Coinbase Global accounts for 2.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 890.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $240.41 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.47. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $368.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total value of $1,504,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,538.40. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 755,171 shares of company stock worth $234,838,249 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.