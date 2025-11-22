Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Kroger worth $136,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10,425.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.2%

KR stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.