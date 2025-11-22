Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Public Storage $PSA

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Public Storage worth $140,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 46.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $269.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $355.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.Public Storage’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 124.61%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

