Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Marathon Petroleum worth $156,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,456,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after buying an additional 1,862,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,155,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,110,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $202.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

