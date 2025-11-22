Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Ecolab stock opened at $267.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

