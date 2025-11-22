Reviewing Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cohen & Steers pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Cohen & Steers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $573.84 million 5.46 $151.26 million $3.19 19.25 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $17,479.93 billion 0.00 $203.02 million $0.33 12.16

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cohen & Steers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 29.73% 29.92% 19.74% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.49% 2.61% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cohen & Steers and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Volatility and Risk

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

