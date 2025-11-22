Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Vontier worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vontier by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vontier by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.Vontier’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.66%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

