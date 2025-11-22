TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 801 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $144.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $138.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.