Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $472.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $484.84.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,715,060 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

