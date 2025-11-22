Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALUR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allurion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Allurion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Allurion Technologies Stock Down 0.4%
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allurion Technologies will post -9.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.27% of Allurion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
About Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
