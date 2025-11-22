Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.84.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

