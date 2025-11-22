Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DKS. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Shares of DKS opened at $208.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

