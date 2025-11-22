SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC is Heron Bay Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,745 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 4.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,567,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,971,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,460,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,212,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,715,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,147,000 after buying an additional 1,431,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

