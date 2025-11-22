Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $539,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

