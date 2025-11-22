Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

