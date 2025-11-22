Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

GLD opened at $374.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.28 and a 200-day moving average of $329.62.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

