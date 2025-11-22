Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.80 Billion Position in Loews Corporation $L

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,621,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Loews worth $1,798,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,166,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 172,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 140.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 1,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 131,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.98 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

