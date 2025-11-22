RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 2.2% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $120.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.