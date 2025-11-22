Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 935,364 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Okta worth $1,872,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 88.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 126.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,920. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.48. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

