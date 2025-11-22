Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Decreased by Telligent Fund LP

Telligent Fund LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 5.0% of Telligent Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

