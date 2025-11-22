TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $839.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $869.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $773.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

