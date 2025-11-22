Swiss National Bank Buys 158,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,844,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $211,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $325,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 281.8% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

